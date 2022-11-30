Editor's note: This is the fourth and final installment of a series about the importance of making connections in our lives.
Lack of social connection can cause sorrow and distress. Hutchinson Connects, a local group that promotes social connections, wants you to know that if you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed or need someone to talk to, local support and resources is as close as a phone call or email.
If you notice a friend behaving differently or seeming distressed, do not be afraid to ask your friend or loved one if they are thinking about killing themselves or thinking about suicide. Asking about suicide does not make someone suicidal. In fact, talking openly about mental health and suicide can help create an honest conversation and connection. Take a moment to learn what signs to look for in someone thinking about suicide.
If you are feeling distressed, know that it is OK to seek help. Reach out to a friend, family, neighbor or crisis line. There is help. There is hope.
All of us need to learn to give ourselves grace today and every day. Take time to recognize the people in your life – your coworkers, loved ones, or others – and to recognize yourself. A little recognition can go a long way. Make a special effort to connect with people in the community or workplace who may be vulnerable and do not have a lot of support. Talking about feelings can be uncomfortable, but just acknowledging that you or someone you know is struggling truly does help.
Hutchinson Connects encourages you to:
- Maintain your well-being by connecting to your support system in any way you can. Some supports have shifted to virtual formats. It is important to find the resources that work for you. Some supports, even if they are imperfect, are better than no supports. Supports may include family, friends, co-workers and nature.
- If you are concerned someone may be having thoughts of suicide, ask them openly and directly if they are having thoughts of suicide. Call, text or chat the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to learn about resources available to you and your loved ones. For more information on suicide prevention, go to: tinyurl.com/msu8v6jy.
- Know that warm lines and peer support can be valuable for those who are managing stress. You do not need to be in immediate crisis to call the warm line. Anyone seeking support may call the Minnesota Warm Line for Peer Support connection at 844-739-0369, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. If you want something more interactive, check out the Virtual Peer Support Network, every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It offers online activities every hour. For more information, visit: Wellness in the Wood: Transforming Wellness into Reality (mental health advocacy) (at https://mnwitw.org/
- Check in on your friends and family.
- Use your employee assistance program if you need help to find a therapist. It can be difficult to know where to start. Contact your primary care provider or health insurance company or check out Fast-Tracker (https://www.fasttrackermn.org/) to find Minnesota resources for help with mental health and substance use disorders. Personal referrals may help, too.
Want to learn more about connecting with others in your community? Hutchinson Connects works with community groups to sponsor events such as One Book One Community, National Night Out and similar activities. We can be reached at hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you.