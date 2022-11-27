Kevin McCarthy may now have the hardest job in Washington.

Assuming that he becomes speaker of the House, which will require the near-unanimous support of his caucus and isn't necessarily a foregone conclusion, he's signing up for the most miserable experience of any congressional leader since John Boehner barely controlled a Republican House majority in the Obama years.

—  Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.

(c) 2022 by King Features Synd., Inc.

