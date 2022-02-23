When going through an old trunk filled with an assortment of various items, my wife discovered several letters that were written by my brother sent to my parents and myself when he was in the Navy during World War ll.
The letters began when he was in the Hospital Corp training in Camp Farragut in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho in 1943. They continued until just before his discharge in 1946. The early letters are on Navy letterhead, paper, two pages on one side, heavily censored as to his location and duties (wartime regulations). He was assigned to a Navy base on Adak, Alaska, a treeless wreck on the end of the Aleutian Islands in the Bering Sea close to the Russian mainland.
The letters are friendly and poignant. One letter was written on Christmas Eve, 1944. That was a sad time for our parents. He expresses gratitude to the mother of a friend and to his own mother for the cookies and toiletry supplies. “Almost out of razor blades and shave cream, thanks.”
One of the letters sent to us written in 1944 had a note added by the censor: “You’ve got a dandy kid, Mrs. Peltier.” On another the same person added: “We think Dell is a fine boy too,” Yes, indeed, he was. Another letter stated that his location is not a pleasant place. Pictures taken from a Life magazine show a cold, treeless, gloomy place that offered little to cheer about. They showed men living in Quonset huts with walls plastered with pictures of glamorous women and sports stars of the era.
My brother and my mother saved an abundance of clippings and printed material that dates from June 1943 when he was in school at Coeur d’ Alene. The training seems to have started in the U.S. Naval Hospital Corps School. One publication showed the X-Ray, (Around the School), printed on flimsy paper with bits of information about students and available studies. The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays were celebrated with the usual menu of turkey, ham and all the usual trimmings. There was even an unkind poem dedicated to the Asian enemy.
Dell was discharged in 1946. One late night my mother and I heard a knock on the door. There he stood in the moonlight in his Navy blue, seabag on his shoulder, home at last. What a greeting he got! He never talked about his time in the service. These letters are priceless. Thanks Dell.