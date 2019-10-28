A story about students who have attended Litchfield schools in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, and how they lived their lives to make a positive difference in the world.
Before our high school education began, many of our future classmates attended country schools throughout Meeker County. Children living in Litchfield attended Longfellow School on the south side of the tracks, or Lincoln School on the north side. They were well-educated and prepared for junior and senior high school by dedicated teachers and parents, who realized the importance of a good education.
Most members of the Class of 1952 began their high school education in junior high, seventh grade in 1944 at Washington High School (now known as the Meeker County Social Services Building and Bernie Aaker Auditorium).
Many of my classmates rode the school buses from small towns, including Forest City, Manannah, Kingston, Darwin, Greenleaf, Cosmos, and farms in between. Some spent two hours a day on the bus (doing chores and other work before and after school). The town kids walked to school, went home for lunch, returned for afternoon classes.
We took “vocational” classes — typing, shorthand, shop, homemaking (nutrition, foods, sewing), as well as core subjects like English, math and history.
The music program was exceptional. Mr. Wige, instrumental/band/orchestra and Miss Dorwin, choir, glee club, trios, quartets, small groups. Everyone could participate, even if you couldn’t play or sing well. We performed at events all over the county. Mr. Warta taught English and directed wonderful plays in the huge auditorium, which also served as basketball court in addition to performance stage for music programs.
That auditorium is still used for musicals, plays, performances of all kinds, and probably will be for many years to come.
We were privileged to have exceptional instructors, coaches, administrators, who were friends as well as motivators.
Our school board was made up of people we knew well, many were parents of our schoolmates, and local businessmen — Dr. Lennex Danielson, Arnold Klein (who worked at Land O’ Lakes, now First District), Ed Kopplin, John Harmon, Harlan Quinn.
Mr. Howard Jenson, superintendent, and Mr. Joe Kunze, principal, guided the whole works with a personal, but firm, touch.
Graduates of LHS have made substantial contributions to their world in many and varied fields — education, business, the sciences, nursing, military, stage and screen, writing, performance arts, sports, farming, community service, volunteerism, raising families.
We didn’t hear much about “school bond referendums” or tax increases for financing school improvements. We know that our parents and grandparents had been responsible for the building of the education system that had made it possible for our generation to receive and excellent education, and therefore, to succeed in a rapidly changing world.
Back to the present: Residents of School District 465 are being asked to vote on a school bond on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
There have been several meetings and numerous articles in the paper, so the voters in the district would be well-informed. Several things to remember when contemplating your vote: We senior citizens reaped the benefits of having an excellent education (paid for by our grandparents, parents and others). They trusted, as we trust: 1. that our school board, officials, school staff, planners for the future, know what they’re doing; 2. These updates are for the benefit of the present and future generations of students and their families.
The world is changing rapidly and it is our responsibility to make sure that future generations are well-prepared to be educated and productive citizens in that world.
Please vote “YES” on all three questions, and remember also that the reality of building a wellness/recreation center relies heavily on a three-point “yes” vote.