A bright sunshiny day it was, and I was doing my duty as an octogenarian geezer sitting on my deck, cane in hand, soaking up the free solar heat and the sounds of spring. Oh, what a day it was, it was, oh what a day. (Borrowed from someone I can’t remember).
A former neighbor — a young man I do not see enough of — stopped his car near the city-owned curb and rolled down his window. I shuffled over and we greeted each other from the suggested distance. We were not wearing masks and did not sanitize the street and prevailing breeze. We talked about the present crisis and how his young family was doing with no school and social distancing.
He asked if my wife and I were well, I responded that we were just fine. Then he asked if I had ever seen anything like this before — the pandemic and the worldwide response to the deadly intruder. I said I had not. We talked briefly how he was involved in making some of the accoutrements and paraphernalia being used to combat the unwelcome guest. Then he drove away, wishing me well.
I turned and walked down the dirty crumbling street, thinking yes, I have seen this before: Word War II.
I was just a boy, but I was aware of the women and men who were gone from our little town fighting the Axis powers, Germany and Japan. In that war we could see, feel, and touch the enemy. In this new war the enemy is invisible.
The USA mobilized almost overnight to make the weapons of war: guns, cannons, airplanes and bombs. The plague brought on by the enemy was apparent. Millions killed, imprisoned and forced to flee from their homelands. This new war, the enemy at the gates is invisible. Science and industry have mobilized the world’s greatest medical minds and resources to defeat this new invader. Hitler, Mussolini and Tojo are long gone. A new villain, a taker of lives and fortunes has a clever 21st century name, Covid-19. Sounds almost like science fiction, but it isn’t.
This new enemy that came out of Asia didn’t catch us unaware on a warm sunny Sunday morning. But it found a way to create doubt, fear, and death in addition to blind wrestling with economic uncertainty. First responders — nurses, doctors, entire hospitals — working like the Brits in the London blitz in 1940 and '41 to treat, prevent and not themselves succumb to the unseen antagonist.
In the '40s everybody was in it together. My wife’s aunt flew a C-47 transport in Egypt. Industry converted from tin-lizzies and corn flakes to weapons of defense and destruction. Tiny flags were hung in windows indicating a family member was in the military. Some windows had gold stars on the flags, indicating a service member had died.
I remember signs on doors “measles, scarlet fever — quarantined.” Quarantine is a common word again. People “stranded” on cruise ships, restrictions on visitation to assisted living facilities, hospitals and private residences. Whole corporate entities working from their own homes. A shortage of masks, ventilators and of all things, toilet paper.
Pundits and experts of every hue and cry are interviewed as to how many deaths or how long will this terrible health menace persist. Numbers of those tested positive and deaths due to virus are charted by city and state. Governments shutting down non-essential businesses. Caregivers working until they drop to treat the infected. A lot of questions, a lot of fear, a lot of guesses.
Thank you, all you caregivers. Yes, I will stay at home or at least close to home to avoid contamination and contagion. I pray, yes I do, because it seems like the right thing to do.
In the good old days of the drug store with soda fountain, I might have compounded a cough syrup and maybe an ointment that smelled bad to rub on your chest. The patient usually recovered within a few days or weeks. We called it the croup. The viruses and bacteria have got a lot smarter.
Enjoy the time you have to listen to the birds, watch the tulips come up, call or text a friend, read, “We Were Rich, And We Didn’t Know It” By Tom Phelan. A pretty good read.
Meanwhile, crabgrass, mosquitoes? Bring 'em on.