This past October marked my 10-year anniversary as Minnesota’s state court administrator. Over the past decade, I have been privileged to be part of a historic transformation in our state court system that has increased access to justice, enhanced efficiency in our justice system, and improved how we serve the people of Minnesota. When the COVID-19 pandemic challenged our judiciary in unprecedented ways, our courts kept an open door to justice through innovation and the dedication of our judges and staff.

My time as state court administrator began at the start of our eCourtMN revolution when our courts embraced the electronic court record and replaced paper court files with a new digital environment. Today, court users can electronically file and serve court documents, and we can instantly share electronic court records across our state’s justice system.

