I recently finished doing the paperwork for a new USDA program, Conservation Stewardship Program. The program has some of the typical USDA projects that you would expect — fencing that is wildlife-friendly, water pipeline and water tank installation to entice cows out of the bottom of the creek, and rotational grazing.

We applied and received an EQIP cost share about 15 years ago, and that was for fencing and water pipeline projects. However, CSP has some interesting projects that I have not seen in other programs.

— Bruce Shultz is a Montana dairy farmer and vice president of the National Farmers Organization.

