The Folklorama 2022 in Winnipeg, Canada is scheduled for July 31, 2022 through Aug. 13, 2022. However, the Festival of Nations 2022 in St. Paul is canceled due to COVID concerns. I have fond memories of both events, attending the Folklorama only once and the Festival of Nations too many times to count.
My sister Kathy and I ventured to Winnipeg for the Folklorama on a chartered bus full of 20-some women gathered by a friend of mine. Shortly before entering Canada, we ate at a Greek restaurant and did some Greek dancing. We stayed at an old world hotel in Winnipeg for three nights.
During the day and at night, we went to pavilions of culture to enjoy food, exhibits, music, dancing and demonstrations. Each pavilion was dedicated to one culture and located in a community building owned and operated by that cultural group. The people were excited and graceful in sharing their heritage. Before we left Winnipeg, we shopped at various ethnic grocery stores, loading our bus with shopping bags of jams, olives, utensils, dishes and items that called to us.
The International Institute of Minnesota sponsors the Festival of Nations. The Institute reports that the festival is “the most diverse, oldest — started in 1932 — and longest running multicultural festival in the Midwest.” It is a four-day event with 100 or so ethnic groups representing their cultural heritage through food, exhibits, music, dancing and demonstrations.
The Festival of Nations is held in the St. Paul RiverCentre, which is connected to the Excel Center, better known as the old Civic Center if you are near my age. One can literally nosh on food from around the world, buying tidbits or full meals. The music and dancing are showcased in hallways as well as specific venues. The demonstrations of various crafts are mesmerizing and many of these items are available for purchase. And, the exhibits provide an opportunity to have your Festival of Nations passport stamped, a challenging activity for children.
With Ukraine in the news, the festivals have been on my mind lately because I enjoyed watching the Ukrainian Easter egg demonstrations. The eggs are written on with beeswax before dyeing, a wax resist method, and bear traditional Ukrainian folk designs. The Ukrainian Easter eggs are called pysanka which comes from the verb pysaty, meaning to write or to inscribe. I have a Ukrainian Easter egg that a friend, who attended the Festival of Nations with me, made.
The legend of the Ukrainian Easter egg is that the eggs scare evil spirits away. There are groups here in the United States that are busy making Ukrainian Easter eggs, praying the legend is true and that the eggs will scare Russia away. I doubt many Ukrainian Easter eggs are being created in Ukraine during this season of war.
It is easier to think of eggs than it is to think of war. Eggs, especially at this time of year — spring and Easter — symbolize the earth, birth and resurrection. The letter “Z” is a Russian pro-war symbol emblazoned on military equipment, windows, buses and such. The origin of this symbol is unclear but it is prolific — even photographed in Kazan where children and staff at a hospice formed a giant “Z” in the snow outside of their building.
As a child of the ‘50s, I used to think of the superhero, Zorro, when I saw the letter “Z.” The fear of Russia was part of my childhood. My generation practiced drills where we hid under our desks at school thinking that somehow this would protect us from an atomic bomb. Today’s school children do not practice drills for nuclear threats as they are preoccupied with staying alive during school shootings. However, the history of Russia, no doubt, is back on school agendas.
Russia and Ukraine are on my agenda. I ordered two books to read because my history is fuzzy. At the moment, I know more about Russian and Ukrainian food and novels than I do about historical specifics. I have an affinity for long Russian novels, spellbound by the weather, plot and the work required to keep the characters straight given the similar spelling of their names. Having lived in St. Paul for most of my adult life, I have eaten at Russian and Ukrainian restaurants enough to have consumed gallons of borscht.
I absolutely adore the Kamchatka salad of smoked salmon, potatoes, green beans, red onion, hard boiled eggs, olives and capers in a lemon vinaigrette at Moscow on the Hill located on Selby Avenue in St. Paul. Marina and Naum Liberman opened Moscow on the Hill in 1994 after coming to the United States from Moscow 30 years ago.
The Libermans are supportive of the Ukrainians in the war; although, they have relatives in both the Ukraine and Russia. Marina and Naum are salt of the earth people, gracious and engaging. The restaurant has one of the best patios in the Twin Cities. I highly recommend a road trip for lunch or dinner on the patio this summer. And, if you have a designated driver or are spending the night in St. Paul, indulge in a flight of vodkas!
Indeed, eggs, lengthy novels and hearty food are easier for me to write about than the war. This month, I will read “Borderland” by Anna Reid. The book is about the history of Ukraine, which remains, even after gaining independence in 1991, a divided country. Reid’s level of research includes speaking with many stakeholders — peasants, politicians, rabbis, racketeers, dissidents, paramilitaries and survivors of Stalin’s famine and the Nazi labor camps.
In May, I want to read “Ukraine and Russia” by Paul D’Anieri. The book covers a lot of ground and closely examines Ukraine as an independent country; the relationship between Ukraine and Russia; and, the intensity between Russia and the West. Both Reid and D’Anieri are exceedingly knowledgeable about Ukraine and Russia. Numerous books about these two countries are available as well as an overwhelming amount of information currently in newspapers, magazines and online.
The vivid photos of massacred civilian bodies in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, are etched in my mind. Russia retreated from Bucha after murdering families, leaving people with their throats slashed and women raped. My heart breaks and my head bows in prayer for the Ukrainians. I also have compassion for the Russian people, who are caught in an economic mess as a result of Putin’s war.
The Russian and Ukraine war will not come to an end soon. The potential impact globally is scarily possible. We need to come up to speed in knowing the history of these two countries. We must stay alert to the news about this war. And, it is essential that we remember that the Russians and the Ukrainians are people whose cultural heritage is rich with food, music, dance and crafts. The Russians and the Ukrainians love their families just like we do.