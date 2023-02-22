More and more Republicans are beginning to see the wisdom of John Lennon, and think we need to give peace a chance in Ukraine.

So, by all means, let’s hope for a deal. The secret to unlocking a potential agreement, though, isn’t leaving Ukraine in the lurch and hoping that Vladimir Putin — just as he begins to make gains — decides to prudently and modestly stand down because dominating Ukraine isn’t so important to him after all.

— Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review. © 2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.

