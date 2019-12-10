— John Phelan is a graduate of Birkbeck College, University of London, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics, and of the London School of Economics where he earned a master's. He worked in finance for 10 years before becoming a professional economist. He worked at Capital Economics in London, where he wrote reports ranging from the impact of Brexit on the British economy to the effect of government regulation on cell phone coverage. He has written for City Am in London and for the Wall Street Journal in both Europe and the United States. He has also been published in the journal Economic Affairs.