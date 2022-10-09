At certain times in a persons’ life they must say to themselves that they need a little help. The help can be almost anything. Getting groceries, getting to and from familiar places. Maybe you drove a car to all these places but now time has stolen reaction time, vision, and even a sense of direction. Having a cup of coffee with friends becomes a task. You may need a ride and you must ask for a ride. My group of aged fellows are more than happy to take me where I want to go.
My feelings toward these people who help me are of great gratitude. We meet most mornings about 9 a.m. to discuss the great issues of the day. A few bits of expertise are thrown in along with nostalgia and a longing for things of youth. We play a game of dice and play for quarters. Great sorrow is shown when one is not winning. No fortunes are wasted and some booing takes place when a winner wins too often.
I enjoy these morning gatherings. Someone volunteers to drive, someone else meets me at the door to help me into the building and find me a chair. The reverse is true when we leave.
I also have help with tasks around the house and outdoors, mowing lawn, removing snow and things I could easily do when I was younger and more fit. My wife as well performs tasks that I was responsible for just a few years ago. God bless her for all she does. My three daughters help with medical to finances to keep the ship afloat.
So dear reader, the secret to my continuing success is patience and fortitude. We all need both. That is what I have to learn through these days of reduced physical activity. My friends and relatives have done their best to provide a balance and acceptance of my condition. I won’t be able to run in the summer Olympics. I have acquired an inventory of canes and walkers. Quite a collection I must say. I have a wheelchair type device where I sit like a sultan and my wife moves me about. Snow is going to be a problem. Snow tires are not available for this model. Patience and fortitude, patience and fortitude are what we need and all will go your way