Commentary

At certain times in a persons’ life they must say to themselves that they need a little help. The help can be almost anything. Getting groceries, getting to and from familiar places. Maybe you drove a car to all these places but now time has stolen reaction time, vision, and even a sense of direction. Having a cup of coffee with friends becomes a task. You may need a ride and you must ask for a ride. My group of aged fellows are more than happy to take me where I want to go.

My feelings toward these people who help me are of great gratitude. We meet most mornings about 9 a.m. to discuss the great issues of the day. A few bits of expertise are thrown in along with nostalgia and a longing for things of youth. We play a game of dice and play for quarters. Great sorrow is shown when one is not winning. No fortunes are wasted and some booing takes place when a winner wins too often.

