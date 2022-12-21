angel statue

Angel statue

 Alexandre Fundone

Christmas 2018 ushered in a nontraditional experience for my husband, Clay, and me. It was the first time since becoming parents we would attend church on Christmas Eve without our children. Even so, I was looking forward to spending time celebrating God’s gift of his Son.

Observing the people, I experienced an overwhelming sense of being alone in a sea of families. Deep inside, I was happy to be amongst my brothers and sisters in Christ. Their energy helped fill a portion of the undeniable void I felt.

