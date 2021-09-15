I’m not quite sure of the year. I think I was a freshman at Litchfield High School when I first approached Stan Roeser about the possibility of helping out with some sports writing for the Independent Review.
I knew zero about sports writing other than what I had read in his recaps of Dragons sports and from reading Sid Hartman and Patrick Reusse in the Star Tribune as a kid. I’m not sure what made me approach him about writing sports for Litchfield’s junior varsity teams before I was even old enough to play junior varsity sports, but I did.
I don’t recall Stan’s exact response. To paraphrase, it was likely something to the effect of “Go for it.”
About 30 years later, I’m still in the business.
To say Litchfield lost a legend with the loss of Stan isn’t doing the man justice. He was the eyes and ears of the community since moving to Litchfield in 1957.
No one – and I mean no one – was more engrossed with Litchfield more than Stan.
I always enjoyed reading his columns about growing up in what used to be a farm community in Chanhassen before eventually coming to Litchfield.
Anyone who knew me when I was growing up quickly realized my love for sports. When my parents had a Super Bowl party in January of 1977 – which, painfully, is the Vikings last appearance in the game – anyone who had a question as to “Who is number 73?” would simply come ask me. My fourth-grade teacher, Marlys Bjur, reminds me of that to this day.
Maybe that’s where my interest in covering sports for a living started. What isn’t as obvious is what Stan did to help me along.
I’m not sure if he ever corrected anything I wrote. After all, this was small-town journalism, and for him, it was another way to get some more names in the paper. That’s good for business.
I wrote stories on Dragons junior varsity sports on some goofy device that wasn’t a typewriter but also wasn’t a computer that my dad gave me. To this day, I don’t remember how I got those stories to Stan or if they made any sense.
Regardless of the format, I would find a way to get him a story. That is what journalism is all about, and I have him to thank for learning that.
On the occasional Tuesday night after I had typed out a story, I would attempt to drop it off at the Independent Review office.
At that time, he was usually developing film in the bowels of the office. Sometimes he’d hear me pounding on the door and come get my printed copy that someone else would have to re-type to get into the paper. Other times, he wouldn’t hear me, and I’d leave it in the door.
Without fail, whatever I dropped off ended up in the next issue of the Independent Review with my name above the story. I recall seeing my byline for the first time, and that still doesn’t get old.
I wasn’t able to write as much as I got into high school and was involved in sports. I remember thinking it was pretty cool when Stan mentioned my name in a story, which only fueled my interest in the profession.
Stan was engrossed in Litchfield High School sports. I’m quite certain he took losses harder than the coaches and players when things didn’t go the Dragons’ way. He also was a staunch supporter of the Litchfield Marching Band and could be seen strolling the streets, camera in tow, at parades from Alexandria to Long Prairie.
When our high school tennis team won the Class A state title in 1989, Stan was there. I couldn’t wait until the next issue to see the photos and how he chronicled it. I still look at that section often. Reading his recap of that event 10, 20 and 30 years later in his “Back Then” column brings the same smile to my face.
Never during my time of writing stories for Stan in junior high did I think I would write for the Independent Review as a career. When he and Vern Madson sold the paper after decades of hard work ,and Brent Schacherer was brought on as editor, it seemed like a perfect fit to carry on the legacy Stan created.
Certainly, we did things differently. We had computers. Stan had a typewriter.
I tried to make it a point to get quotes from the athletes. Stan simply wrote what he saw in incredible detail. Neither approach was better than the other.
Our mutual love of high school, college and professional sports led to many lively discussions in the Independent Review office or at the Legion across the street after I accepted an invitation to go “quaff” a few of his favorite German libations. Most of these conversations started with something to the effect of, “Gosh dang it, Fenton. What is wrong with the Gophers?” (He didn’t say “Gosh dang it.”)
I am the first to admit my guilt in thoroughly enjoying getting Stan going when it came to a potentially controversial sports topic. The debates that followed, along with his disdain for losing to Dassel-Cokato or Grove City in any sport, will be forever ingrained in my memory.
My one year at the Independent Review was rather memorable from a sports perspective. Anyone within earshot of Litchfield was aware of the talent and accomplishments of the 2000 boys basketball team.
I had the privilege of chronicling that team – from their win at the Tartan Holiday Tournament to completing a 30-0 record with the Class AA title that was led by the same coach in John Carlson who taught me more about life than tennis.
During that memorable basketball season, I couldn’t help but feel guilty that I was the one writing about it instead of Stan. Here was a guy who went to just about every game for 40 years and never got to cover a state basketball tournament. Then, in my first year, the Dragons had magic.
Luckily, he still wrote a column in the special section we published after that title. I wouldn’t have had it any other way, and I can’t imagine the pride he felt while writing – I mean typing – that column.
Stanley, you will be missed.