I miss being able to fly off to other places. I miss seeing the faces of my friends and family ... without masks and not at a distance.
But ..
It’s not all bad – this stay at home business. My house has never been cleaner ... and I now am hosting bird parties at my homemade bird bath.
I am learning about bird behavior up close and personal. They are not the sweet little things I always vaguely thought them. Oh, no, they squabble and fight just like the rest of the animal world. The other day a half dozen crows did flight maneuvers overhead noisily cawing. Were they arguing, gossiping, or discussing the group’s next moves? I wish I spoke crow.
I’m told they are very intelligent birds and can recognize individual humans. Do they know who I am? I bet they do. They have yet to have a drink out of my bird bath. As far as I know.
Am I the last to know a group of crows is called a “murder”? I just looked that up.
Why “murder”? Seems they were considered thieving bad birds back in the Middle Ages. But wait ... the ravens have it worse. A group of those birds is called “an unkindness” or “a conspiracy.” Wow.
Crows are smart but ravens are thought to be super bright. If a human does them dirt, they remember for a long time and will call out to their buddies to watch out when that person appears on the scene. Be nice to ravens or look out.
My squirrel guest showed up again to nibble on some bread chunks and have a long drink from the bird bath. He/she looks in good health ... little overweight I think. But who isn’t? Lots of people I know are gaining a few pounds lately. Comfort food comes in handy at times. And, these are the times for a little comfort.
It’s nice having a deck. Every morning, often just at dawn, I check out the scene. Of course, the birds are busy already – unaware of our people problems. Their lives are just as fraught, but they are so busy staying alive they can’t stop to worry.
We are cursed — and blessed — with self awareness. Still, the air is fresh and cool. Deep breath. Can’t help smiling. Despite it all.