Because my sister’s nursing home (Dassel Lakeside) has had good results with their COVD-19 tests — all negative – staff and residents, I was allowed to visit insdie the nursing home and inside my sister’s room.
We could touch, hug and otherwise socialize as we had not done for months. We chatted, joked, reminisced, and looked at the latest photographs of my home and yard with its trees, shrubs, and flowers.
Before this three-hour visit, we had talked briefly on the patio and occasionally through her window.
This time it was special:
The nursing home staff made sure everything went smoothly. We also were able to go outside and sit on the patio under a canopy to enjoy the breeze and the sunshine. It was a perfect day ... low humidity and just the right temperature.
An aide brought out some delicious lemon bars for our mid-afternoon treat.
After those months of phone calls, window chats and brief patio meetings, this was absolutely delightful. We could actually feel almost normal. We wore our masks. of course. I had on a shield as well, and we sat apart for most of the time.
It could not have been more well organized. The staff was quick to respond and eager for our meeting to go well and safely. And it did.
The best part of all was that this meeting served as a reminder of how it used to be before this awful plague swept the country. And how it will be again in time. That day I felt my sadness and tension relax.
My sister and I just kept smiling in the sunshine.
Carole Wendt, Litchfield