There was something oddly satisfying about the cold steel round grain bins that formed the backdrop for the Veterans Memorial dedication ceremony in Darwin at the railroad park on the evening of Sept. 13. The storm had passed through, leaving us with small raindrops, wet grass and fresh air. The harmonious sounds of the Litchfield Area Male Chorus reminded us of our humanity, of a generosity of spirit and the need for cooperation in creating a better world.
The steel grain bins, the railroad tracks, the wood fence, the tent for the choir, the granite memorial to our armed forces, and the lush green woods (created by God) next to the tracks became a beautiful vista in a space I had never that was pleasant before.
Mayor Josh Johnson introduced Pastor Joe Midthune to lead us in prayer. After our praise to God, Patrick Hansen, retired National Guard captain, spoke highly of all of the military branches and of how his 20-year term had affected him and his family.
Mayor Johnson concluded the ceremoney with many thank yous to all involved. More than $70,000 was raised for the memorial, with much of the work done by volunteers and the granite work done by Darwin Monument and Precast Systems of Darwin.
As the mayor was thanking all, a train from the east burst its way onto the scene; we had all been hearing it advance — and had been poking each other in anticipation of its arrival. The mayor continued to rumble through his many thanks and when he was done, the train, with three engines, a few cars and no caboose had passed through also.
One final song, highlighting each military branch's special hymn, was sung by the Male Chorus, "Over hill, over dale ..."
All was well with our souls, and the community of Darwin continued to roll along as we were invited to partake of extra hot dogs, chips and root beer, all provided free of charge by the Darwin Community Club and other entities.
Thank you veterans! Thank you Darwin.
Ruthann Hansen,
Dassel