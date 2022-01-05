Many folks, who grew up in the 30's and 40's, have experienced the spirit of "neighborliness" in our lifetime.
This is especially true in my little neighborhood, Evergreen Park, where I grew up and later returned to spend the rest of my "senior" years. Our ages range from the late 70s to the late 80s, and we are all active with our families, churches, communities, and "neighbors.”
Some recent events give readers a glimpse into the regular life and times here. Christmas goodies were delivered: plates of homemade candies, cookies, rolls, festively wrapped, from Elaine, Fran, and Faye.
Larry D. delivered his hot, tasty Christmas eve meal (with grandson, Nick). Many times, I have been the recipient of Bonnie and Larry's cooking — and fishing — expertise. (And Larry N.'s fishing trips).
Not to forget the home grown produce from our/their gardens and Willards' farm.
Good neighbor, Larry Nelson, is vigilant about clearing the snow from our driveways and sidewalks, so we can all get out for appointments and shopping. Sometimes he even beats the snowplows, then has to clean out the ends of the driveways.
This is only a tiny glimpse into one neighborhood, where folks are living the Golden Rule: Love your neighbor as yourself; a message we need to remember in these continuously stressful times. Thanks and blessings for all the good neighbors everywhere, and God bless us everyone.
Jeanie Shoultz Doran,
Senior resident of Evergreen Park, Litchfield