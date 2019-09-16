As I reflect on these past summer months, my thoughts center around social activities our community provided to bring people together. Events that stick out in my mind were the Parade of Bands bringing 10 fine Minnesota marching bands to our city for competition along with many in and out of town people visiting our community, our Platinum 150-year celebration for the chartering of our city to the state of Minnesota with the play by Tim Nelson “Litchfield is our Home” at the Opera House, the virtual tour of historic businesses and homes, and Watercade events like the beach party, Art in the Park, the Grand Day Parade, and ski show. The many summer food gatherings that provided community fellowship offered by the Center Bank Brat Feed, Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast, Rescue Squad Beef Feed, and MST Pie and Ice Cream, the Lions Fly-In Breakfast, St. Philips Bazaar and Car Show to mention a few. Our National Night Out was a great evening for neighborhoods to get together for food and socializing. We also were entertained by many musical groups in Central Park on Thursday evenings along with the American Legion car shows. There were also many fund-raising events at our local golf course that provided fun and dollars for organizations to fund important causes.
The 2019 August Bash, sponsored by Litchfield Thrivent Financial, was another wonderful social event that brought together many organizations in our community like Litchfield Youth Baseball, FFA, Rotary Club, Fire concessions, LAMP Kinship, Knights of Columbus, Litchfield Football Boosters, and Rescue Squad. These groups, along with the approximately 1,500 people who attended and personally donated, helped raise $22,045.88 dollars for kids in our community. Some of the “Kids Groups” that benefited from this fund-raising event were Litchfield Youth Baseball, FFA, Rotary Beds for Kids, LAMP-Kinship, Litchfield Anglers, Trap Shooting Team, ACGC Back Park Program, St. Philips Catholic School, Dragon Football, and Litchfield Schools. There were 637 volunteer hours worked by 115 volunteers. The bands October Son and The Fabulous Armadillos provided a fun night of outstanding music on a beautiful evening as the crowd was seated with lawn chairs on a new refurbished Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot.
I would like to add my thanks to the many Litchfield service clubs who raise funds for others in need, along with many local churches that sponsored free public meals. They provide many wonderful caring and socializing events.
Although it is evident, I am sure I forgot to include some past summer events that indeed made an impact on our Litchfield way of life. So along with the events mentioned above, they all help make Litchfield a wonderful community to live and visit. When volunteering people, organized groups, and business sponsors in our city come together and make a difference for others, this is what good neighbors do to help each other.
Mayor Keith Johnson,
Litchfield