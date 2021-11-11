In celebration of our Litchfield Middle School staff, FCCLA students honored staff with this list of ABC’s:
A is for Amazing
B is for Brilliant C is for Clever
D is for Delightful E is for Excellent F is for Fantastic G is for Grateful H is for Happy
I is for Interesting
J is for Joyful
K is for Kind-hearted L is for Loyal
M is for Miraculous
N is for Notable
O is for Opportunity
P is for Positive attitude Q is for Quick thinking R is for Respectful
S is for Smart
T is for Terrific
U is for Understanding V is for Valiant
W is for Wonderful
X is for Xpert
Y is for a “Yes we can” attitude Z is for Zesty
Litchfield FCCLA students