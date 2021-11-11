In celebration of our Litchfield Middle School staff, FCCLA students honored staff with this list of ABC’s:

A is for Amazing

B is for Brilliant C is for Clever

D is for Delightful E is for Excellent F is for Fantastic G is for Grateful H is for Happy

I is for Interesting

J is for Joyful

K is for Kind-hearted L is for Loyal

M is for Miraculous

N is for Notable

O is for Opportunity

P is for Positive attitude Q is for Quick thinking R is for Respectful

S is for Smart

T is for Terrific

U is for Understanding V is for Valiant

W is for Wonderful

X is for Xpert

Y is for a “Yes we can” attitude Z is for Zesty

Litchfield FCCLA students

