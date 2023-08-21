I love Sibley Avenue and so do you.
When I walk down Sibley Avenue, I’m thrilled to be greeted by local businesses and the people who own them. I prefer to be a patron of their enterprises than the big box chains on the outskirts of town.
Spending a few more dollars at a locally owned business is my privilege. Why? Because that money continues to circulate in the community thereby enriching us all.
Let’s sustain our downtown by donating and shopping at the vintage stores, buying our insurance from a local broker and grooming our pets on Sibley Avenue. If you have a local professional service, consider one of the vacant store fronts on the strip.
I love Sibley Ave and so do you. Let’s do our part in keeping it alive, successful and thriving.
Danny Della Lana,
Dassel