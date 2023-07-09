We've just emerged from one of the hottest, smokiest, most humid periods in history, July 6. Brought to mind the hottest day ever recorded, July 6, 1936, when it hit 106 degrees. I remember it well, being a 2-year-old, living in Evergreen Park. All the neighbors slept outside on blankets covering the dried up lawns. At least there were no mosquitoes, flies, bees or snakes to bother us. Lake Ripley was a dried up little pond in
the middle; all the fish had died off, together with the frogs and other critters.
Back to the present. This past July 6 started out as a coolish, sunny, clear
day, reaching a high of only 70 degrees.
The day began with my cousin, John Cox, mowing my lawn, which hadn't reached great heights due to our current drought.
Then it was time to take a daily trip around Lake Ripley, starting at the beach side. This is a favorite activity of many seniors. That, and shopping at Family Fair. Spotted a red minivan (almost identical to mine) parked near the boat launch on the east side of the lake. It was parked there almost every day. Turns out to be a fellow from the DNR, checking all the boats for invasive species. He said the invasive species are rapidly increasing in many Meeker County lakes, Ripley included. It is mainly due to climate warming and folks not cleaning their boats adequately.
The fellow was a Loch, who knew all my Werner family from Watkins. We recalled the good old days in Watkins.
I proceeded on my drive around the lake: The cabin where my Mom and Dad
spent their honeywoon (May 1933). The old Freeman Cox cabin (Cox's Market), now remodeled. Jewett's Creek is just a trickle. Then we passed the Brewery House on the hill. All that remains of the Litchfield Brewing Co., or Lenhardt Shoultz Brewery. It had many names). My great-grandfather, Erhardt Lenhardt, built the only brewery in Meeker County in 1874. His family and the Shoultz family lived there for many years. Erhardt's daughter, Minnie, married my future grandfather, William Shoultz, oldest son of my great-grandfather, Ludwig Shoultz, a veteran of the Civil War, who was wounded at Gettysburg, at the homestead, in the 1890s. Artifacts from the Litchfield Brewing Co. are on display at the Meeker County Historical Society.
Back to the present. It was time to get my annual discounted E85 fill at Cenex. I purchased my flex fuel van from 3-Gs in 2005, from Jeff Woods, who incidently, now lives in the Brewery House. The first time they offered the discount was in 2005; the price of E85 was about $1.25? So, it was a cheap fill. Mark Dayton, then governor of Minnesota, pumped the fuel for me. This year it was +-$2.85, still a good deal. Yay,
that fill will last two months or more, since my driving routes are limited to Litchfield and Meeker County. Have only about 160,000 on the odometer, which stopped working six months ago.
The fellow who pumped my fuel was from the Meeker County Corn Growers. We discussed the condition of this year's corn crop — good — soybeans — not so
good — the need for more alternative power sources like wind and solar, irrigation practices, water shortages, E85 and electric vehicles. It was quite any informative exchange.
Last stop is to check out the goodies/freebies at the Food Shelf and bargain stores downtown. Met another senior shopper, who had parked her car on Main Street, near mine. That was a feat in itself, since parking downtown is an extremely hazardous feat, due to constant semi trucks, milk trucks, cars, through traffic; this was a quiet period. We observed the newly installed park benches and decided to try them out. Oof dah!
It was only 70 degrees, but, the benches felt more like 100-plus degrees.Good thing we tested them with our hands before sitting. We named them the Brown Butt Burner Benches.(can you print butt?). Our advice is to paint them a lighter color. We took off for our residences in "seen better days" vehicles that were still running, just like us.
It was a great day for me and for many others, who are living each day to the fullest.