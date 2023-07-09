We've just emerged from one of the hottest, smokiest, most humid periods in history, July 6. Brought to mind the hottest day ever recorded, July 6, 1936, when it hit 106 degrees. I remember it well, being a 2-year-old, living in Evergreen Park. All the neighbors slept outside on blankets covering the dried up lawns. At least there were no mosquitoes, flies, bees or snakes to bother us. Lake Ripley was a dried up little pond in

the middle; all the fish had died off, together with the frogs and other critters.

