As I read the Independent Review's Back Then News column this week a memory from 75 years ago came back from when I was only 8 years old. I was on the school bus to go home, and we were stopping to let the Johnson girls off, when we saw this plane crashing just to the west of us. The older guys on the bus opened the back door and jumped out, and I followed them.
We quickly ran to the plane as it was then burning, and we could still see the pilot in the cockpit. It’s a sight I have never forgotten. It’s amazing how memories can come back in a flash.
Apparently, the bus driver had no way of stopping us in that instant as we jumped off the bus.
Duane Hickler,
Litchfield