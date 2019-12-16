Looking through my attic the other day I found my old electric train that Santa brought me on Christmas Eve in 1944. It is an Army military train pulling a few cars, one with images of soldiers looking out the windows. It was wartime and they perhaps were assigned to a war zone or going home to families.
I watched the train go round and round, as I did as a small boy. Many Christmases have passed since Santa brought my train. We now have children and grandchildren who are not as thrilled by an electric train as I was. They are my family.
If one can get beyond Black Fridays, Cyber Mondays and the stress of the “season” I think it is imperative to simply take a deep breath (if you are able) get comfortable and be kind. Aristotle defined kindness as “helpfulness towards someone in need, not in return for anything, nor for the advantage of the helper himself, but for that of the person helped.” Recently a local couple pulled snow off my roof and another fellow plowed my driveway; thank you. There is plenty of room for kindness as 2019 draws to a close. If you are part of a family, skip the fruitcake and what was said in 1998. You are fortunate, some have no family.
Kindness can be contagious. Remember the reason for the season. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.
Bill Peltier
Litchfield