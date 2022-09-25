Reader letter

I'm writing this letter to tell the story of how our new Wellness Center (opened in December 2014) in Wadena has had a positive effect in the development of our city.

Wadena had a devastating tornado in June 2010, totalling our existing wellness center/hockey arena. I will never forget that day, seeing the devastation the tornado created, but yet I was thinking, “this may be the jump start our community needs.”

Tags