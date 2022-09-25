I'm writing this letter to tell the story of how our new Wellness Center (opened in December 2014) in Wadena has had a positive effect in the development of our city.
Wadena had a devastating tornado in June 2010, totalling our existing wellness center/hockey arena. I will never forget that day, seeing the devastation the tornado created, but yet I was thinking, “this may be the jump start our community needs.”
We used a bonding bill to pay for 40% of the Wellness Center project cost. I believe communities like Wadena and Litchfield need to create facilities such as a Wellness Center to attract and retain a population base. It's difficult for cities like Wadena and Litchfield to compete for new industries when communities like Brainerd and Alexandria have a huge advantage, being in the heart of the lakes area. In my opinion, facilities like a new Wellness Center put our communities in a position to separate ourselves from similar communities that may be having difficulties in creating growth opportunities.
According to a "60 Minutes" report, prior to COVID, 1 of 67 jobs worked remotely. Today it's 1 out of 7 jobs working remotely. Therefore, the more your community has to offer, the better position it is to attract these jobs.
I have summarized below the highlights the Wellness Center has provided our community:
- The membership base is around 40%-50% of individuals/families living outside of the city limits. The facility is drawing people to our community.
- Downtown is vibrant and healthy with very few vacancies. I have lived in Wadena since 1991 and the economic feeling in our community is the best ever. New businesses consist of a micro-brewery, state of the art distillery and several new restaurants resulting in Wadena becoming a destination stop. Our new German restaurants have drawn bus loads of groups from nearby cities.
- A new hospital is scheduled to be open in March 2023.
- Enrollment at the school is increasing at the lower grade levels.
- We have a housing shortage in Wadena resulting in our local Wadena Development Authority developing 72 residential lots with two developers already interested in purchasing and developing 30 lots.
- A healthier community. Wadena was considered one of the unhealthiest counties in the state prior to the new Wellness Center. Through our local hospital, a health research study was completed to see the health benefits individuals received by using the facility on a regular basis. Individuals were monitored (using the facility on a regular basis) and were found to have lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, lower glucose, etc.
- A very important message is sent to the youth: When you graduate from post-secondary education, we want you back.
- Social interaction is probably as important as the physical health benefits. For example, someone who has lost a spouse finds using the facility not only good for physical health, but also for mental health therapy by being with other people. This also holds true with our youth, as having a 24/7 facility to work out at creates a better frame of mind.
Finally, I believe living in communities like Wadena and Litchfield provides an excellent quality of life compared to some of the chaos we are seeing in larger municipalities. The more amenities we can offer just continues to add to an already quality lifestyle we experience in our communities.
Browne was co-chair of Fund Raising for the Wadena Wellness Center.