I came late to the Black Lives Matter rally June 23, catching only the ending. I heard a nice young man talking about change and equality and trying to get the residents of Litchfield to become more involved in change. I thought the things he was saying were good things and have been spoken about for years and should always be strived for.
As I made my way to speak with this young man I saw someone carrying a sign that said "Black Lives Matter." Then I heard myself saying to this person rather forcefully that I did not like that sign. I then found myself being confronted and realized that I had been very rude and apologized for acting so rude. I did talk to the young man about how upset I was with the things happening in the name of Black Lives Matter. I did agree with him that nobody should be stopped by the police just because of their race and that everyone deserves the right of human dignity.
Later that evening, my wife and I were sitting at home and she commented that I was being very quiet and had not turned on the evening news.
After a while, I realized what had bothered me so much about the sign is that the term Black Lives Matter once stood for people trying to gain equality that they felt they have been denied. But now I feel that the term has been tarnished, muddied by the actions of the past week or two. I now see it as standing for mob rule, rioting, looting and destruction of property by fire and other acts. Now when I hear there is going to be a Black Lives rally, I wonder what kind of riot and destruction will ensue. I also am beginning to understand what those statues represent to those whose ancestors who were wronged. They should follow the law and have them reviewed for removal or to remain.
So I say to the young man; follow the path of Martin Luther King of peaceful demonstration and change the world, but get a new slogan, one that is not tarnished that can stand for change but not destruction.
Remember Tony Timpa, all lives matter.
Donald A. Lies,
Litchfield.