LARC conceptual design

For years, leaders at the City of Litchfield and Litchfield Public Schools have gathered community feedback about the desire for a recreation and wellness center. Working together, we have developed a plan to address those needs, and we are excited to be sharing more details of that plan with residents. I would like to explain a bit more about the history of this project and how we got to this point.

In 2016, the City of Litchfield began exploring options for an aquatics and recreation center. However, we realized it was too big a venture to take on alone, and we would need a partner in order to make it viable.

