Dear editor-person,
I have a new cane. A couple of weeks ago in this newspaper I announced to your readers that my fine oak cane (a Stradivarius of canes in function, shape and aesthetic beauty) had been stolen when I was distracted at a local beanery.
The contemptible, vile, thief was not forthcoming with the stolen cane, so I asked the artist who built the original — with great sentiment — if he could make another. Duplicating a work of art is difficult if not impossible (could Michelangelo carve another David or Pieta? Maybe.)
He very graciously made a new cane and brought it to my home. “Hang on to this one” he said with obvious admonition. It is suitable to hang in a gallery or on a fireplace mantel, but I use it daily to maintain balance of body, mind, and spirit. Thank you, so much.
Bill Peltier,
Litchfield