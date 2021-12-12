Thank you for the insightful article regarding the G.A.R. Hall deed (Independent Review, Dec. 8, 2021). Connie Lies presents a knowledgeable account of the situation. Since I was unable to attend the meeting, she presented this article to the City Council for me:
Re: Status and Preservation of the Grand Army of the Republic Hall.
Since its construction in 1885, the Grand Army of the Republic Hall in Litchfield, has been an institution of merit for members of my personal family, Great Grandfather Ludwig Shoultz, a Civil War Veteran, who was wounded at Gettysburg, and settled in Litchfield after the war. He probably was present at many of the GAR functions, meetings in this very hall. His family, as well as several other local families, have a personal history with the Hall, dating as far back as 1885, and continuing to the present. They have supported the Hall for over about 136 years, donating money, time, expertise in preserving the "original" intent of the building and its contents.
The Ladies of the Grand Army have been especially supportive of this valued historic institution. Since the Daggett Circle was formed in Litchfield, about 60 years ago, it's members have held meetings and events at the Hall, donated funds towards renovation of the Civil War Monument at Ripley Cemetery and the Hall. The original "Ladies" group had many well known members: Phyllis Carlson, Mrs. Lennox Danielson, and our oldest living member, Esther Arbogast Hegg (103 years old) among them. These women gave their time, talent, and money to keep the GAR Hall as it was originally intended.
We are therefore requesting that the "City", which includes the mayor, council, and all the Citizens of Litchfield continue that support and commitment to the original intent of this very valued "institution," to preserve it for future generations.
Jeanie Shoultz Doran, Litchfield
Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic