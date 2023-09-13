Reader letter

Apropos of Derek Royden’s commentary (Aug. 16, "Individualism is killing the planet"), you really should do some basic fact checking before publishing leftist propaganda. The substance of the piece is that we are in the midst of a climate emergency as manifested by the ever-increasing frequency of wild fires, hurricanes, floods, tornados, etc. That this is caused by the evil fossil fuel companies like Exxon who make billions of dollars destroying the natural world, and heartless, selfish, individualism.

Royden’s solution to this existential crisis? Confiscate the profits of the fossil fuel companies and make the wealthy “sacrifice” more to avoid descent into the “abyss.” Don’t be surprised when you are included in the wealthy class and your taxes are raised. And where would all the money go you ask? It is to be doled out in ever greater amounts for subsidizing more windmills, more solar panels and more boondoggles of rent seeking grifters, that is, the Green New Deal.

