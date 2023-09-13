Apropos of Derek Royden’s commentary (Aug. 16, "Individualism is killing the planet"), you really should do some basic fact checking before publishing leftist propaganda. The substance of the piece is that we are in the midst of a climate emergency as manifested by the ever-increasing frequency of wild fires, hurricanes, floods, tornados, etc. That this is caused by the evil fossil fuel companies like Exxon who make billions of dollars destroying the natural world, and heartless, selfish, individualism.
Royden’s solution to this existential crisis? Confiscate the profits of the fossil fuel companies and make the wealthy “sacrifice” more to avoid descent into the “abyss.” Don’t be surprised when you are included in the wealthy class and your taxes are raised. And where would all the money go you ask? It is to be doled out in ever greater amounts for subsidizing more windmills, more solar panels and more boondoggles of rent seeking grifters, that is, the Green New Deal.
I do not deny that the climate changes over time. I do deny that human beings have the power to control the changes in any significant way, and that the trillions that those currently running our country want to extract from us to reduce the global temperature is monumental waste. Not only that, it will inevitably result in power blackouts causing people to die from excessive heat and cold. Windmills and solar panels require backup sources of energy for when the wind blows less than 12 mph, and the sun sets. Fossil fuel (or nuclear) electricity generating plants are the necessary backups. Given that reality, why would any sane person bother with inefficient, expensive wind and solar?
Natural disasters are not increasing. Overall, they have decreased, globally, by roughly 10% since the year 2000. See https://www.emdat.be. This organization collects and publishes the data — the facts — and those facts demonstrate that the repeated assertions made by government and corporate media that an existential crisis exists, and that we must address it by radically lowering our living standards, are pure falsehoods. Purveyors of these lies who own multiple homes and fly around in private jets, like Barack Obama and John Kerry, are total hypocrites.
Recently, the organization Global Climate Intelligence Group published a declaration signed by 1,609 scientists from around the world stating that there is no climate emergency, and “there is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and such like natural disasters, or making them more frequent.”
All the while as we cripple our economy, China, India, other countries continue to pump their carbon into the atmosphere rendering our efforts to decarbonize even more pointless, if that is possible. The mindlessness of our present leaders is beyond belief!
Yes, climate change is real, but the character of the change isn’t what the global warming crowd was counting on. No matter. Their political leaders won’t take one step back from limiting our freedom and wasting our money as much as possible. They must be voted out.