What on Earth would it take for each of us to accept the reality of climate change?
We have been sent hurricanes, devastating fires, floods, famines, drought, tornadoes, melting ice caps, rising sea levels, wildlife facing extinction. Etc.! Etc.! Etc.! The list goes on. Do we really believe this is all going to go away?
This is not a political issue. Climate change doesn't care if one is a Republican, Democrat, Independent or whatever; it affects everyone and everything in this world. All life is threatened!
It's not too late. If we all embrace this knowledge and take responsibility now for this crisis and do what we must to save our beautiful Earth for our children, grandchildren and future generations.
Nina Rutledge,
Litchfield