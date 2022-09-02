Mikhail Gorbachev was a peacemaker. If I remember correctly, it was in New York City where President Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met, and the Soviet Union National Cycling Team, with American collegiate team cyclists, set off from NYC to ride across the USA, stopping in the Twin Cities on their way to open up the 1990 Goodwill Games in Seattle.
Their route was U.S. Highway 12 from the Twin Cities, so most likely went through Litchfield. They stopped in Aberdeen, S.D., where the local cycling community arranged housing at the YMCA, meals and support services.
The Soviet National Cycling Team riders, we speculated, were their B team of reserve riders. We noticed they rode older, red-painted, aluminum frame Treks that were in tough shape, but they were super strong riders as we figured any Eastern Bloc country would be. The pace was fast and it was tough for all those riders, since given the weather, wind, road conditions, terrain and distance, they never really had much of a chance to recover on days. Misery loves company!
The Russian riders, who were about college age, along with various East Coast American collegiate cycling team riders, were super friendly and we joked all the time. It was their chance to see the USA from the larger metropolitan areas like the Twin Cities to the rural with the hospitality it offered. Wonderful memories!