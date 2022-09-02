Reader letter

Mikhail Gorbachev was a peacemaker. If I remember correctly, it was in New York City where President Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met, and the Soviet Union National Cycling Team, with American collegiate team cyclists, set off from NYC to ride across the USA, stopping in the Twin Cities on their way to open up the 1990 Goodwill Games in Seattle.

Their route was U.S. Highway 12 from the Twin Cities, so most likely went through Litchfield. They stopped in Aberdeen, S.D., where the local cycling community arranged housing at the YMCA, meals and support services.

