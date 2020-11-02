We, and I'd like to emphasize "We," as a community were able to help change the narrative in a nonpartisan, positive way, not only here in Meeker County, but the idea has spread and been adapted by other counties as well. Displaying Defend Police signs has no expiration date and are the signs are forever, as long as you wish to show support for those in the law enforcement profession who are out there 24/7 serving, protecting our communities not knowing each day what challenges and opportunities to help others they will encounter. We will end up closing out the initial Defend Police sign campaign with a little over $3,800 donated to Meeker County and Litchfield law enforcement youth outreach programs.
A special thank you goes out to KLFD Radio, Ramsey Printing & Design, Viking Signs & Graphics, Litchfield Independent Review and Hutchinson Leader who not only helped support this effort but were great to work with and as always provided excellent service! Another special thank you goes out to Meeker County Republicans, Michelle Fischbach for Congress, and Rep. Dean Urdahl and Karen Urdahl for allowing us to run this nonpartisan Defend Police campaign out of their offices for convenience, accessibility and handling the donations. Thank you to all in our community that made this endeavor successful!
If you would like to make a donation for our local law enforcement youth outreach programs please mail a check to Meeker County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Defend Police/Youth Outreach, 326 North Ramsey, Litchfield, Minnesota 55355
Miranda Gohn,
Litchfield