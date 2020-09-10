Life in Litchfield for businesses and residents since April of 2019 through Labor Day of 2020 have dealt with various construction and detour issues:
1. New storm sewer on West Fourth Street to Jewitts Creek.
2. The new holding pond at County Road 1 and West Ripley Street.
3. Highway 12 road construction from Fourth Street to Commercial Street and Commercial Street to North Holcombe Avenue.
4. The new parking lot at Lake Ripley Elementary School.
5. The temporary signal lights on Highway 12 and County Road 34.
As we move forward and the construction wows past us, we have an improved storm sewer, a new smooth downtown street free of potholes, improved railroad crossings, and a beautiful new and functional parking lot for busses, visitors, faculty and students at Lake Ripley Elementary School. We all should be grateful that these new amenities are now available to us and as life goes on, we can enjoy the work of many construction workers along with federal, state and local tax dollars that made this possible.
All in all, I applaud everyone for getting around our city with a safe and patient attitude. To my knowledge, we did not have any serious accidents. As a resident of Litchfield since 1964, I know I speak for many that we are blessed with a wonderful community. May traffic issues be less stressful, and most importantly, the coronavirus issues solved.
Mayor Keith Johnson,
Litchfield