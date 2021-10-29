First I would like to thank the two Litchfield School Board members who voted for students to wear masks, which was reasonable given the circumstances we as a community face.
Second, it was amazing — and not in a good way — to read this story in the Litchfield Independent Review and watch the video at our Litchfield Public School website of the recent school board meeting on Oct. 25. This does not reflect well on our school board, our public school system and community.
Education goes beyond what happens in school and extracurricular activities. An educational opportunity is there for these students to learn from showing leadership and performing a civic duty during a pandemic to help protect others who are vulnerable. It also reduces the spread of infection so their classmates do not miss valuable in-person classes, which is critically important.
I believe this to be an unwise vote by the school board, given the circumstances will make it more difficult for our community to recruit and retain talent which includes those in the health-care profession. Please! We as a community are blessed to have good and intelligent members serving on our school board. Let's rise to the challenge and the opportunities.
Miranda Gohn,
Litchfield