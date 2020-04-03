No matter who we are or where we come from, during this time of a pandemic crisis we are all in this together. But, unfortunately, in recent days there have been reports that Minnesotans have turned their fear and anxiety of an illness into hatred and racism and a member of this community.
I know this is not who we are! People in Meeker County have risen to the huge challenge facing our community by coming together and helping one another in so many ways. From food deliveries and financial donations to extra smiles and waves to friends and strangers, people in this community are stepping up. It shows that at our core, we understand that in order to thrive we must look after one another.
Everyone in our community has value, and times like these allow us to reflect on the importance of our relationships and the importance of our interconnectedness. We have also seen that the systems put in place to govern our lives can be quickly changed for our collective wellbeing. We can deliver new hospital beds, we can provide extra child care for health workers, we can stop evictions, we can adjust loans and interest rates.
It’s only when a system breaks that we can truly see its flaws, and now is an opportunity for us to fix the systems that have been negatively affecting so many of us for so long. Like we have seen during the past few weeks here in Meeker County, let’s pull together and make changes that will benefit all Minnesotans for generations to come.
Nick Olson,
Litchfield