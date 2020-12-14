I wish everyone a merry Christmas during these challenging times. I share the concerns many people have about the recent election, the pandemic and the resultant actions by the governor.
Regarding the election, there is legal process playing out. It is a constitutional right and we should let it continue. This is not the first time in American history that the results of a presidential election have been questioned. In 1824, Congress had to decide. In 1876, it took three months and the electoral votes of three states were switched before a president was elected. In 2002, the results were not confirmed until after a recount in Florida. Let the process work and allow the questions surrounding it to be satisfactorily answered. An independent forensic analysis of voting systems in Minnesota could provide helpful insight into our most recent election and is something I am pursuing.
We need to ease restrictions in our state where it makes sense. Schools should open, especially once vaccines are made available to school staff. Students have a very low incidence of COVID-19 infections. On the other hand, staff has a higher rate which can result in more absences. We can’t have school without staff, so let’s get them vaccinated if they choose to do so.
The pandemic has been devastating to our small businesses. It is unfair to charge them taxes and fees when they can’t be fully open. I have worked to help get a bill drafted to provide the aid that businesses, recreation centers, bars and restaurants need. This is essential. We must get this state back on its feet.
It’s been a long struggle. I have called the governor personally, called his office, written and spoken to department heads, helped with legislation, written columns, spoken on the House floor and done many interviews about the need to rein in emergency powers – or to at least involve the Legislature in the decision-making process. Seven times I have voted in legislative sessions to end the extension of emergency powers. I will continue fighting to keep Minnesota free.
Rep. Dean Urdahl,
R-Acton Township