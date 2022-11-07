In celebration of American Education Week, the students of FCCLA would like to acknowledge the staff at Litchfield Middle School. We are so appreciative of all you do for us.
TOP 10 WAYS LMS STAFF IS THE BEST
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
In celebration of American Education Week, the students of FCCLA would like to acknowledge the staff at Litchfield Middle School. We are so appreciative of all you do for us.
TOP 10 WAYS LMS STAFF IS THE BEST
10. The staff greets us each day with a smile as we walk in the school or classroom.
9. The cooks make great meals that have a lot of variety.
8. The custodians keep our building looking amazing.
7. The bus drivers get us safely to school each day.
6. The paraprofessionals help support all students.
5. The secretaries keep everyone organized and on track.
4. The school counselors give us support and keep our spirits high.
3. The nurse keeps us healthy and feeling good.
2. The teachers provide us both an academic and character building education.
1. The principal and dean of students provide amazing experiences and celebrate our successes.
We are so thankful for the inspirational and uplifting staff at Litchfield Middle School this week and every week.
Litchfield Middle School FCCLA students