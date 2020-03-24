Food for Kidz is an International Food Relief Program based in Stewart Minnesota. A packaging event had been scheduled for April 22 at the Church of St. Philip. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the packaging event has been postponed until fall. We thank the businesses, service groups and individuals who have supported our effort with donations to pay for the meal ingredients. Be assured that all donations that have been received are being held for that purpose. We continue to fund raise for the event.
Geri Buresh and Food for Kidz Committee,
Litchfield