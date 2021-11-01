I have been the recipient of a heap of help from friends and neighbors recently. My attack of Humpty Dumpty has brought the attention of a great many kind, caring people. They have put me together again. Thank you.
But it’s always something. Isn’t it? I keep getting these annoying calls from the XYZ company telling me to extend the warranty on my car. A car I no longer own. Thank you XYZ, but I’m not interested. Also calls asking for (in a polite courteous way) funds for a political party that is either paying for past due debts or preparing for another free-for-all in the 2022 midterm elections, Nov. 8, 2022, which will decide control of both houses. (The control in my house is not decided by a vote.)
I can hardly wait for the media to mix the mud for candidates like Sen. Jack S. Phogbound (good old Jack S.) to sling. The senator is quoted as saying, “I can give you the whole truth, the half-truth, or nothing like the truth."
Jack is fictional, as is the whole truth.
Media is a three-headed giant: print media, broadcast media, and the internet. Some claim there are at least 12 types of media, but three is quite enough. Our local gazette is a form of media, although much less so with the loss of journalist the late Stan Roeser.
Now, having declared this attempt at prose writing, I would advocate against the internet and tv for the truth. Old people such as I, are particularly vulnerable to the internet and to some extent TV.
The internet is a little more careful about what the message might be (fake news) since the Putin Network said, “good night and good luck” (Edward R. Murrow) but still, a mudslide of articulated misinformation is headed our way and is hard to discern. Be prepared as we approach the polls with flags flying and torches lit.
Bill Peltier, Litchfield