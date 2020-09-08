Have you ever wondered how much you are not being told and shown by the mainstream media?
I tried an experiment. I watched all of the broadcasted Democratic and Republican conventions. I switched between CNN and FOX depending upon which station was showing the actual speakers at the time and not the station commentators. I was amazed at the discrepancies I heard the following days and weeks on the mainstream news sources. Often quotes were chosen that didn’t at all reflect the true point of the speaker’s message or even twisted the meaning completely. Many eloquent speakers were totally dismissed or ignored.
The only way we are going to be able to “get the real scoop” before we vote, it seems, is to watch the Presidential Debates ourselves and listen for the candidate’s accomplishments of the past and specific plans for the future. The first debate is on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Diana McCarney,
Litchfield