Hi, all you seniors out there. Getting tired of just socializing at Family Fare (although that is a great opportunity to greet old friends and make new ones), visiting long gone friends and family at the cemetery, driving around Lake Ripley (and remembering all the good times we had there through the years)?
Well, here's our chance to design an activity for senior citizens (not you kids under 75), that will appeal to some of our age group. (Mostly those who grew up in the 1930s and 1940s)
What: Senior Outing at Lake Ripley (vaccinated, wear a mask if you so desire, driver ID optional)
Where: "Lady Bird Park", West Ripley Park on the west side of Lake Ripley.
When: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.(weather permitting)
Bring your own walker, wheelchair, cane, whatever you need to ambulate.
Bring your own picnic lunch. Nothing will be provided...except for all the amenities of the park: shelter, picnic tables, walking path, swings, fishing dock, clean lake to dip your toes into, (sorry, looks like there's "swimmers itch" now, according to channel 5 news) and maybe, some good company in our own age group. Come join us for some cheap and friendly fun starting this Thursday, July 29, weather permitting. If it's 90 in the shade, forget it, stay home and keep cool. (Try for the next Thursday.)
Th, th, That's All Folks. See ya at the park.
Jeanie Shoultz Doran,
Litchfield