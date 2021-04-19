Imagine this nightmare: Your 13-year-old boy, the one in seventh grade, has been killed by the police. The video you watch shows an officer running after your son, ordering him to drop his gun, and turn around with his hands up. You see your boy doing that, throwing the gun away, and turning around with his hands up. There is no gun in his hand but the officer shoots him anyway. A 13-year-old seventh-grader shot by an officer who had had three misconduct complaints in the last five years, none resulting in disciplinary action. The boy's name was Adam Toledo and this happened last Thursday in Chicago.
Another nightmare scenario happened last Sunday afternoon here in Minnesota, in Brooklyn Center. Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was pulled over for an expired license tag. Before the officer got to his window, Daunte called his mother telling her he was going to need insurance information. When the policeman came back to the window, the mother asked that the policeman be put on the phone so she could "give him the information.”
The police officer told Daunte to hang up the phone. Then the phone went dead. When the mother called back, she spoke to the girl who had been riding in the car with her son. The girl was crying and screaming and said that the police had shot Daunte. Then the girl aimed the phone toward the driver seat. The mother could see her son laying unresponsive.
Daunte's family was told that the person who shot their son had made a mistake. She had meant to Taser Daunte but grabbed her gun instead. She was a police veteran with 26 years of experience and was a trainer, like Derek Chauvin, of new recruits.
In my 78 years there have been a few times when I have had a sinking feeling when I saw the flashing lights of the police car behind me, but it never crossed my mind that the stop could result in my death. I am white. But for a black or brown person, they may feel that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. For Philando Castile, the Falcon Heights school cafeteria worker, the routine traffic stop was a death sentence.
In Minnesota police are generally given the benefit of the doubt. Convictions are rare. We will see how the Derek Chauvin trial turns out. Our criminal justice system is on trial.
Dave Stottrup, Litchfield