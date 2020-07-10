When George Floyd was senselessly murdered, our nation was briefly united. Absolutely no one defended the actions of the police officer. The event quickly morphed into lawlessness, chaos, racism and division stemming from the Black Lives Matter movement. How did this happen?
Hosea 4:6 states, "My people perish for lack of knowledge." Are we versed in scripture and/or the movement's true agenda? Or are we lax in our faith and manipulated due to lack of knowledge.
Black Lives Matter is a true statement that no rational person would disagree with. However, it is the movement that is a wolf in sheep's clothing. Research reveals the title is a disguise for their true agenda.
Cofounder Patrisse Cullors states, "I, and especially Alicia Garza, have an ideological frame, are trained organizers, trained Marxists, and super versed in idoleological theories."
We were told BLM was about police brutality. This has led to vast destruction in an attempt to oppose traditional values, morals, family, government and law. Hawk Newsom, head of the greater New York chapter of BLM, states, "If this country does not give us what we want, then we will burn it down and replace it."
Having lived through the Civil Rights movement, when racial injustices were far greater, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Christian example of leadership got us through it. We would be wise to follow his inspirational model of non-violence, open discussion and unity between all people.
We can all make a diference. 2 Chronicles 7:14 states: "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.
God answers prayer.