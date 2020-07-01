Why is the Fourth of July important in my life?
After the Revolutionary War, in 1776, our country designated July 4 as Independence Day. It was celebrated each year with parades, music and fireworks.
On July 4, 1873, a young family arrived on Eillis Island, New York. They had immigrated from a hard life in Germany to search for a new beginning in the United States. The fireworks and celebrations were difficult for them to understand. However, they later learned more of the significance of the day.
This young family's name was Lenhardt — Erhardt; his wife, Charlotta; and their young son, Edmundt — and they were about to become a part of Litchfield, Minnesota's history.
The family was guided to Litchfield by Erhardt's brother, and they lived in a small home on Marshall Avenue (it's still there). They also purchased property on a hill on the northwest side of Lake Ripley, built a brewery, and began their "new life" in America.
The Fourth of July was celebrated exuberantly in Litchfield during those early years. Gigantic fireworks were held every year. The Lenhardts, on the northwest side (brewery site) competed with other well-known folks on the south side of the lake for the "best fireworks" award. It must have been a wonderful, colorful display for the whole community to enjoy. Remember, they set off their own fireworks in those days.
Erhardt and Charlotta's family grew. Children and grandchildren enjoyed the fireworks and many special occasions on the shores of Lake Ripley. After the brewery closed and the "Brewery House" was no longer inhabited by family members, "oldtimers" remembered the good old days. The Lenhardt/Shoultz family continued to celebrate the Fourth of July for three reasons:
July 4, 1776 — America's Independence Day.
July 4, 1873 — Arrival of Erhardt Lenhardt family in America.
July 4, 1906 — Birthday of my dad, Leonard Shoultz (July 4, 1906 - November 2004).
Happy Fourth of July to all of the oldtimers who remember the good old days. Guess we can watch fireworks on TV.
Jeanie Shoultz Doran,
Litchfield