Lake Ripley could use your support
The arrival of new real estate values from the County Assessor’s office typically brings some anxiety to the recipient/owner. This year it seems that values increased at a substantial rate and generated much coffee shop or barroom discussion.
An acquaintance who lives on one of the larger lakes in the county and I, a Lake Ripley resident, compared our value increases. It seems that his value increased at a slightly larger rate than mine, to which he responded that it was likely due to the fact that he lived on a “better” lake. That got me to thinking and yes kind of comparing my lake to other nearby lakes. Pretty soon, I’m making a list.
Lake Ripley, a generally circular shaped body of water of less than 600 acres and a maximum depth of perhaps 20 feet just happens to be situated on the southeast corner of Litchfield with a good share of the shoreline within the city limits. On its less than 3 1/2 miles of shoreline are four public parks with picnic shelters, playground equipment and restroom facilities. With generous assistance from the local Rotary club, a splash pad and shade canopy was installed adjacent to a sandy beach (don’t feed the geese). It contains two public landings — ensuring options on windy days — two public fishing docks for non-boat-owning folks, along with two RV parks with lake access. It hosts numerous summer Watercade events and the popular fundraising Wintercade fishing contest run by our local VFW and Legion organizations.
It has a restaurant on the north shore and you can cast from a boat to the No. 1 tee box on the Litchfield golf course. It nestles up to beautiful Anderson Gardens and contains at least two historically significant sites — the Brightwood Beach resort on the south side and the Brewery Estates on the north.
The two most popular activities are fishing and cruising around the entire lake. The paved pathways and road around the lake allow for a complete 4-mile circuit on foot (often with baby strollers), bike or slow moving vehicles. Often, residents who live on nearby lakes drive to our lake to make this circuit.
The fishing seems to be better than ever — holy cow, as a kid biking out to the lake to fish, catching a walleye warranted a picture in the Independent. Today, walleyes are part of the mix. Improved water quality is likely due to efforts of a few residents who have obtained grants for controlling invasive species and monitored the lake ecosystem. And have you seen the summer sunsets? They rival those in Key West. Lake Ripley may not be the “best” area lake but certainly is the busiest.
With all of these amenities, Lake Ripley and its surroundings gets more use than possibly any other county lake, and thus it requires lots of tender loving care.
The City of Litchfield has been generous with its annual contribution to ensure matching grants for controlling invasive weeds as well as providing equipment and manpower to upgrade and maintain city parks and facilities. Meeker County provides funding for the inspection program and maintains the west landing as well as Lake Ripley West park (better known as Ladybird Park to my generation). The local Lions club continues to upgrade the park/shelters that they have “adopted” on the north shore. American Legion Post 104 has generously supported numerous upgrades to Legion Memorial Park. Still, local support (money and manpower) continues to be needed to to maintain this local gem.
So I’m asking two things from all of you folks who enjoy our lake in some manner:
One, thank and support those entities mentioned above for their past and continued support of Lake Ripley projects. And if you see Mike Solbrack, Dave Huhner or Dave Ross, give them a shout out or a thumbs up for the work they have done since they informally started the Lake Ripley Improvement Association back in 2004. Our community and our lake will miss Dr. Ross as he moves to the metro area this spring — thank you and do come back for a visit.
Two — consider supporting the Lake Ripley Improvement Association with a donation and or being an active member — see a separate ad in this newspaper. There remains lots of issues to address, from shoreline management, silt and fertilizer runoff and controlling aquatic invasive species to participating in the Lake Ripley Boat Parade — Fourth of July at 1 p.m. — see you there.
Tom Smith,
a southsider