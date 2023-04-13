Reader letter

The Litchfield Area Recreation Center is a unique project that many community members have worked hard on developing. It brings together the city and school district to create an area recreation and wellness center that will offer amenities and activities for community groups and residents of all ages year round.

Since school districts and cities have different funding methods for construction, a joint effort was most fiscally responsible as it could utilize different tax sources to finance the project and save money on construction and operational costs. The funding for construction of the Recreation Center will be shared by area residents, people who visit Litchfield, and the State of Minnesota.