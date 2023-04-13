The Litchfield Area Recreation Center is a unique project that many community members have worked hard on developing. It brings together the city and school district to create an area recreation and wellness center that will offer amenities and activities for community groups and residents of all ages year round.
Since school districts and cities have different funding methods for construction, a joint effort was most fiscally responsible as it could utilize different tax sources to finance the project and save money on construction and operational costs. The funding for construction of the Recreation Center will be shared by area residents, people who visit Litchfield, and the State of Minnesota.
Voters approved the city’s portion of the funding plan in November 2022. The funding from the State of Minnesota has been secured. The Litchfield School Board demonstrated its support for the joint plan when it set a May 9 referendum seeking voter approval to issue $13.99 million in bonds to fund construction of its portion of the planned center.
The bond proceeds would finance the construction of an eight-lane pool facility, eight new tennis courts, two new fields for baseball and softball, locker rooms, and community and office spaces.
The existing pool space would be renovated for wrestling, multi-purpose space, and storage and support space for other school district programs. If approved by school district voters, the estimated tax impact for the owner of a $170,000 home would be about $6 per month starting in 2024.
Early voting by mail or in person is available until Monday, May 8, and in-person voting is available on Election Day - Tuesday, May 9.