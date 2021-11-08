The Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post 104 does so many good deeds. They supported the uplifting of the sinking stone of Orville Alan Nelsan, a 20-year-old Marine killed in a battle in France during World War I.
He was the youngest of three boys born to his Swedish parents, Hannah and John Nelsan. His father, Bill, was a barber in Litchfield. He is buried next to them, and his oldest brother, Harry, is buried there as well.
Dave Welker did the hard work on the lifting of the sinking stone. Thank you, Dave, for doing that, and to Commander John McCann, also to Betty Allen, Connie Lies and Darlene Kotelnicki for all the attention and love you give to the Ripley Cemetery. God bless.
In Swedish, I say, "Tack så mycket," which is in English, "Thanks so much."
C.E. Rowell,
Litchfield