As we approach the 2024 election, the divisions in our political system will only deepen. Let’s be a model to others and resist that temptation.
Let our loyalty be to civility and compassion and while we don’t see eye to eye, we are not enemies.
I may put a candidate’s sign in my yard or fly a flag but it won’t disparage the other with profanities or blame.
I love Meeker County and you do too. Let’s take an extra step next year and keep its integrity and community intact.
Danny Della Lana, Dassel