Seniors are, and have been, survivors through many life threatening situations during their long time on this earth. Those of us who grew up in the 1930s and 1940s experienced droughts, The Great Depression, World War II, epidemics, plus many other personal losses and recoveries. And here we are, in the midst of a "modern" pandemic of unknown extent and consequence, again test our will to surive and "make the best" of whatever comes our way.
The rules are simple:
1. Take care of your own personal health. If you don't have this, you can't do anything for the rest of society. By simplifying our lifestyles, getting back to the basics, we will have the energy and resources to extend to others. Stick to the real "necessities" of living.
You remember how we conserved, saved, reused, recycled, turned out the lights. We did everything possible to reduce the impact of the threatening situation on ourselves and our "neighbors."
2. Extend your compassion, understanding and concern for others in many ways. Neighbors kept track of neighbors (and not only those in our immediate neighborhood). Phone calls are a great way to communicate if you're not into emails. Hearing a friendly voice is so comforting.
We have all the resources in our own "neighborhood," to endure, overcome, and indeed, grow from this "new" unnerving situation. Maybe it's atest to give us more knowledge, strength and understanding for whatever else may come in the future. As we've said many times before: the present is based on the past, and the future is based on both the past and the present, so let's all pull together and make this work, for all of us.
P.S. Prayer is a powerful "tool." God's message is simple: Love your neighbor as yourself. Take care of yourself, your neighbor, and God will take care of you.
Jeanie Shoultz Doran, Litchfield