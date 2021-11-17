Dear friends and neighbors of Litchfield,
We lived in Litchfield only nine short months but our time there changed us forever. First, the friendship offered me by Steve Nelson and Erin Riebe, who understood the value of the "how you make them feel" approach to caring for families. The Litchfield honor guard, who renewed my faith in respect and honoring those who gave so much to our country and our way of life. They are so incredibly impressive! To the members of First Lutheran Church, who welcomed Jan and me into Litchfield and also into our new marriage.
But mostly to everyone who just walked up and introduced themselves and made us feel welcome. Litchfield is a very special place and we will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve there and to be treated like part of the fabric right away.
Retirement there is a distinct probability because of who you are. Sincerely ... thank you!
With our love and respect,
Brett and Jan Jacobsen,
Sioux Center, Iowa